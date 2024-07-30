* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your grooming routine with the Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brush, the ultimate shower companion designed for the modern man. Crafted from high-quality silicone, this scrubbing brush offers exceptional hygienic benefits. Its non-porous surface ensures that it remains clean and free from bacteria build-up, making it an ideal choice for cleansing and exfoliating the skin. Say goodbye to concerns about cleanliness and embrace a tool that truly cares for your skin's well-being. The flexible silicone bristles are the secret to a truly versatile grooming tool. Gentle yet effective, they are suitable for all skin types, whether you have sensitive, oily, or combination skin. Achieve a deep and thorough cleanse without the harshness of traditional brushes or abrasive exfoliants. The Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brush features an ergonomic handle that fits comfortably in your hand, allowing for expert control during your grooming routine. No more fumbling or slipping; this tool is designed for ease of use. Take charge of your skincare without sacrificing comfort.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.