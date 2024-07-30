Marketplace.
image 1 of Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brush
image 1 of Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brushimage 2 of Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brushimage 3 of Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brushimage 4 of Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brushimage 5 of Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brush

Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brush

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.99

£6.99/each

Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brush
Elevate your grooming routine with the Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brush, the ultimate shower companion designed for the modern man. Crafted from high-quality silicone, this scrubbing brush offers exceptional hygienic benefits. Its non-porous surface ensures that it remains clean and free from bacteria build-up, making it an ideal choice for cleansing and exfoliating the skin. Say goodbye to concerns about cleanliness and embrace a tool that truly cares for your skin's well-being. The flexible silicone bristles are the secret to a truly versatile grooming tool. Gentle yet effective, they are suitable for all skin types, whether you have sensitive, oily, or combination skin. Achieve a deep and thorough cleanse without the harshness of traditional brushes or abrasive exfoliants. The Aristocrat Silicone Face & Body Scrubbing Brush features an ergonomic handle that fits comfortably in your hand, allowing for expert control during your grooming routine. No more fumbling or slipping; this tool is designed for ease of use. Take charge of your skincare without sacrificing comfort.PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.
  • Hygienic & Non-Porous Silicone.
  • Flexible Bristles for All Skin Types.
  • Ergonomic Design for Comfort and Control.
  • Convenient Hanging Loop.

    • View all Bathing Accessories

    About Marketplace

    We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

    And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

    No reviews yet

    Help other customers like you

    Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

    Write a Review

    Basket

    £0.00 Guide price

    Checkout

    Groceries

    Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

    Grocery basket empty

    Products you add to your basket will appear here