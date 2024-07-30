So Eco Dual-Ended Face Mask Applicator

The So Eco Dual-Ended Face Mask Applicator, crafted from an eco-friendly wheat straw mix, redefines your skincare routine. This brush offers a mess-free and hygienic way to apply your skincare, with its precision-designed dual ends. Its wider silicone brush ensures even coverage on larger areas, while the narrower end reaches intricate spots, providing a flawless finish. Upgrade your self-care game and enjoy a cleaner, more sustainable approach to face mask application.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Easy & even application

• Mess-free & hygienic

• Suitable for various skincare products

• Plastic-free packaging