So Eco Body Tape

Introducing the So Eco Body Tape, the ultimate solution for effortless and discreet coverage. Crafted from an ultra-stretchy material, this innovative tape provides the perfect foundation under all your clothes. So Eco Body Tape offers a seamless and comfortable fit that adapts to your body's contours and lasts all day. Say farewell to wardrobe worries and hello to feeling confident in every outfit!

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

• Cut a strip from the 5-metre roll and peel the adhesive

• Apply on breasts to lift and adapt to any top you may be wearing

We recommend doing a 24-hour patch test before using and removing if any irritation occurs.

• Breathable

• Stretchy

• Comfortable

• Plastic-free packaging