Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Makeup Headband - Pink
image 1 of Brushworks Makeup Headband - Pinkimage 2 of Brushworks Makeup Headband - Pinkimage 3 of Brushworks Makeup Headband - Pinkimage 4 of Brushworks Makeup Headband - Pinkimage 5 of Brushworks Makeup Headband - Pink

Brushworks Makeup Headband - Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£4.99

£4.99/each

Brushworks Makeup Headband - Pink
Elevate your beauty routine with the stylish and practical Brushworks Makeup Headband! This pink headband is designed to keep your hair effortlessly out of the way during your skincare and makeup application, ensuring a flawless and hassle-free experience. Featuring a bow for style and an elasticated band to fit all head shapes, this headband not only looks cute but is also comfortable. Whether you're applying a face mask, cleansing your face or applying your makeup, this headband is a must-have accessory that makes every beauty ritual more enjoyable!PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Elasticated band• Ultra-soft & effective• Alternative to regular hairbands• Absorbs excess water

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here