So Eco Oil Absorbing Roller

Say goodbye to unwanted shine and hello to a clean, matte complexion with the So Eco Oil Absorbing Roller! Crafted from a unique blend of wheat straw and volcanic stone, this eco-friendly beauty tool is here to transform your skincare and makeup routine. Add it to your beauty routine today and experience the confidence of flawless, matte skin without removing your makeup.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

Directions for Cleaning:

1. Twist top to disassemble.

2. Wash stone with soap and warm water.

3. Air dry overnight.

4. Reassemble.

Tip: If your oil roller doesn't roll after reassembling, just apply gentle pressure on the ball and you should hear a click, indicating that it's securely in place. Once you hear the click, it will start rolling smoothly again.





• Won't disturb makeup

• Made from sustainable materials

• Travel friendly

• Plastic-free packaging