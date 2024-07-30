Aristocrat Travel Atomiser

Introducing the Aristocrat Travel Atomiser – the world’s best kept secret on how to smell amazing all day! Refillable in seconds, this navy atomiser holds 4ml of your favourite fragrance which is equivalent to 50 sprays!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Remove the cap of your signature scent and fit the bottom of the atomiser to the nozzle

• Then pump to fill

• Refillable & reusable

• Travel friendly

• Holds up to 4ml

• Easy to use