So Eco Wrist Wash Bands

Introducing the So Eco Wrist Wash Bands - the ultimate solution for mess-free cleansing! Say goodbye to those frustrating moments of excess water running down your arms while washing your face. Crafted from ultra-soft cotton loop fabric, these bands are not only incredibly gentle on your skin but also highly absorbent. The perfect solution for an easy and mess free cleanse, so you can enjoy your skincare routine with no stress.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

• Simply pop the microfibre bands on your wrists as and when you go to wash your face

• After each use, hang up and leave to air dry

• Highly absorbent

• Ultra-soft cotton loop material

• Stretchy & easy to use

• Plastic-free packaging