Invogue Volumise Lash Collection

Elevate Your Look with the Invogue Volumise Lash Collection!

This exquisite set features ten pairs of false eyelashes, perfect for adding volume, depth, and intensity to your eye makeup looks. Whether youre getting ready for a glamorous night out or aiming to create bold and striking makeup styles, this collection has a lash for any glam occasion.

The Invogue Volumise Lash Collection offers ten pairs of lashes in various volumizing styles, each carefully crafted to enhance your natural lashes and create a mesmerizing effect. From feathery and fluttery to dramatic and full, these lashes are perfect for achieving glamourous looks every time.

Crafted with high-quality materials, these lashes are durable and can be worn multiple times with proper care.

PETA Approved Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

Voluminous styles

Enhance your natural beauty

Reusable and long-lasting

Versatility and creativity