So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush and Wrist Wash Band Set

Experience an Effortless Cleansing Routine with the So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush & Wrist Wash Band Set!

Indulge in skincare excellence with the So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush & Wrist Wash Band Set. This set includes a versatile facial cleansing brush and a pair of wrist wash bands, designed to elevate your skincare routine, and provide the ultimate experience.

The facial cleansing brush is a must-have tool for achieving a fresh and radiant complexion. Featuring a double-sided head, it offers the best of both worlds for cleansed and rejuvenated skin. The soft bristles on one side provide gentle cleansing, effectively removing impurities and makeup residue, while the silicone bristles on the other side offer a gentle exfoliation.

To further enhance your skincare experience, the set includes wrist wash bands. These ultra-soft bands are designed to prevent water from running down your arms during your skincare routine. Whether you're washing your face or treating your skin to a pampering session, these wrist wash bands offer superior comfort and protection, making your skincare routine a hassle-free experience.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Dual-sided facial cleansing brush

• Gentle and effective exfoliation

• Ultra-soft

• Super absorbent