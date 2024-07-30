Marketplace.
image 1 of So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush and Wrist Wash Band Set
image 1 of So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush and Wrist Wash Band Setimage 2 of So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush and Wrist Wash Band Setimage 3 of So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush and Wrist Wash Band Setimage 4 of So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush and Wrist Wash Band Setimage 5 of So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush and Wrist Wash Band Set

So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush and Wrist Wash Band Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£9.99

£9.99/each

So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush and Wrist Wash Band Set
Experience an Effortless Cleansing Routine with the So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush & Wrist Wash Band Set!Indulge in skincare excellence with the So Eco Facial Cleansing Brush & Wrist Wash Band Set. This set includes a versatile facial cleansing brush and a pair of wrist wash bands, designed to elevate your skincare routine, and provide the ultimate experience.The facial cleansing brush is a must-have tool for achieving a fresh and radiant complexion. Featuring a double-sided head, it offers the best of both worlds for cleansed and rejuvenated skin. The soft bristles on one side provide gentle cleansing, effectively removing impurities and makeup residue, while the silicone bristles on the other side offer a gentle exfoliation.To further enhance your skincare experience, the set includes wrist wash bands. These ultra-soft bands are designed to prevent water from running down your arms during your skincare routine. Whether you're washing your face or treating your skin to a pampering session, these wrist wash bands offer superior comfort and protection, making your skincare routine a hassle-free experience.PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Dual-sided facial cleansing brush• Gentle and effective exfoliation• Ultra-soft• Super absorbent

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here