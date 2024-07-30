Brushworks Gold Flake No Crease Clips

Elevate your hair routine with these gorgeous Gold Flake No Crease Clips. Designed to easily clip hair away from your face whilst carrying out your skincare, makeup, and haircare routine. Suitable for all hair types and textures, these clips are lightweight and comfortable, keeping hair flawless and intact, whilst reducing damage, creasing and kinks. These clips are also perfect for setting curls and waves into place for a longer lasting style.

This pack contains 6 clear, gold flake no crease hair clips

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Lightweight & easy to use

• Prevents creases & reduces damage

• Sets curls & waves in place

• Suitable for all hair types