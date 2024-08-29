Brushworks Mini Pillow Puffs - 6 Pack

Effortlessly touch up your makeup on the go with the Brushworks Mini Pillow Puffs. Featuring 6 mini, bouncy sponges, perfect for reaching all contours of the face. The ultra-soft sponge effortlessly distributes makeup for a flawless finish. These versatile sponges can be spritzed damp to blend foundation and concealer or used dry to apply loose or pressed powders.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• To use damp, spritz the puff with setting spray or water to add a bit of moisture for a seamless blend of liquid and cream products.

• For powder use, simply dip your pillow puff into your powder product of choice and gently press and blend into the skin.

• Triangular shape

• Ultra-soft

• Bouncy sponge

• Airbrushed results

• 6 mini sponges, perfect for on the go