Nail HQ Brush on Nail Glue 10 ml

Effortlessly apply false nails with this fast-action, long-lasting and quick drying nail glue.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

Directions for Safe Use:

1. Brush on glue to your artificial nails.

2. Brush a very thin layer of glue to your natural nail.

3. Place the nail up to, but not touching your cuticle. Press nail and hold nail firmly for a few seconds until bonded.

TIP! Can also be used for nail repair.

Directions for Safe Removal:

You can remove the nails easily by soaking your nails in an acetone-based polish remover or using an artificial nail remover. Never forcibly remove!

• Lightweight & travel friendly

• Easy to use & super fast

• Long lasting

• Dries in 3 seconds