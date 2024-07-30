Marketplace.
image 1 of Aristocrat Massaging Shampoo Brush
image 1 of Aristocrat Massaging Shampoo Brushimage 2 of Aristocrat Massaging Shampoo Brushimage 3 of Aristocrat Massaging Shampoo Brushimage 4 of Aristocrat Massaging Shampoo Brushimage 5 of Aristocrat Massaging Shampoo Brush

Aristocrat Massaging Shampoo Brush

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.99

£6.99/each

Aristocrat Massaging Shampoo Brush
Crafted from high-quality silicone, our Aristocrat Shampoo Massaging Brush is designed to gently massage your scalp while cleansing your hair. Its soft bristles help to remove dandruff, dirt, oil, and product build up, white fitting comfortably in your hand for an easy use.

Not only does it help to promote a healthy scalp and hair, but its massaging action can help to increase blood flow to the scalp, promoting hair growth and providing a relaxing and invigorating experience.

The perfect accessory for any shower routine. Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll always have the tools you need to keep your hair and scalp feeling clean and refreshed.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Lather your hair with your favourite shampoo or oil and simply move the silicone bristles around in a circular motion to ensure a deep cleanse• Thoroughly rinse hair and leave the massaging brush to air dry

• Helps reduce dandruff
• Encourages blood flow and circulation to promote hair growth
• Removes product build up
• Deeply cleanses the scalp

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here