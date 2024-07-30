Aristocrat Massaging Shampoo Brush
Not only does it help to promote a healthy scalp and hair, but its massaging action can help to increase blood flow to the scalp, promoting hair growth and providing a relaxing and invigorating experience.
The perfect accessory for any shower routine. Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll always have the tools you need to keep your hair and scalp feeling clean and refreshed.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Lather your hair with your favourite shampoo or oil and simply move the silicone bristles around in a circular motion to ensure a deep cleanse• Thoroughly rinse hair and leave the massaging brush to air dry
• Helps reduce dandruff
• Encourages blood flow and circulation to promote hair growth
• Removes product build up
• Deeply cleanses the scalp
|Type
|Scalp Massager
|Gender
|Unisex
