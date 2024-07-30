Marketplace.
Nail HQ Nail Art Brush

Nail HQ Nail Art Brush
Create a range of nail art designs using the Nail HQ Nail Art Brush. This double-ended nail art tool features a 5mm and a 15mm brush tip, allowing you to create a variety of nail art styles. The 5mm brush allows for accurate detailing work whilst the 15mm brush is perfect for creating long fluid designs and French manicures. The fine tip has flexible bristles, helping you achieve salon results with precision and ease.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:Dip brush into nail polish, wipe excess, create any design desired. Use acetone to clean the bristles.• Double-ended• Precision Tip• Flexible bristles• Easy to use

