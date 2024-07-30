Brushworks No. 5 Powder Brush

Introducing the Brushworks No. 5 Powder Brush, your essential tool for achieving a flawlessly set base with ease. This brush effortlessly distributes and blends powder products, ensuring a seamless and airbrushed finish every time. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your products glide on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on the skin.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. Crafted with precision, the Brushworks No. 5 Powder Brush boasts a remarkable 0 on the density scale, making it an exceptionally fluffy brush. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Dab the brush into the powder of your choice and tap off any excess

• Gently apply the powder across your face using light patting motions for a flawless, matte finish

• Super soft taklon bristles

• Ultra-fluffy

• Blends powder products

• Seamless finish