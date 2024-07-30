Marketplace.
So Eco Massaging Shampoo Brush

Achieve a deep cleanse with the So Eco Massaging Shampoo Brush! Crafted from 68% Post-Consumer Recycled materials, this shampoo brush offers a sustainable solution to your daily hair care routine. This massaging brush elevates your hair washing ritual, ensuring a deep cleanse that invigorates your scalp and leaves your hair feeling refreshed and revitalised. Alongside providing a deep cleanse, this brush also improves blood circulation, promoting the delivery of essential nutrients. Moreover, the stress-relieving benefits of this brush provide a holistic approach to scalp care, making it the perfect addition for a healthier scalp and more lustrous hair. With its innovative design and sustainable materials, this brush not only pampers your hair but also contributes to a greener planet.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:• Lather your hair with your favourite shampoo or oil and simply move the silicone bristles around in a circular motion to ensure a deep cleanse• Thoroughly rinse hair and leave the massaging brush to air dry• Made from 68% Post-Consumer Recycled materials• Stimulates hair growth• Effectively cleanses• Plastic-free packaging

