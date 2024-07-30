Marketplace.
image 1 of So Eco Back Comb Brush
image 1 of So Eco Back Comb Brushimage 2 of So Eco Back Comb Brushimage 3 of So Eco Back Comb Brushimage 4 of So Eco Back Comb Brushimage 5 of So Eco Back Comb Brush

So Eco Back Comb Brush

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£4.99

£4.99/each

So Eco Back Comb Brush
Introducing the So Eco Back Comb Brush, an eco-friendly styling essential that elevates your hair game! Crafted from 87% Post-Consumer Recycled materials, this brush effortlessly adds volume and texture to your hair, giving your hair a fuller and thicker appearance. Whether you're looking to create dramatic volume or add subtle texture, this brush has got you covered. With its firm bristles, this brush is also ideal for achieving the perfect slick back hairstyle.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!• Made from 87% Post-Consumer Recycled Materials• Effortlessly adds volume• Firm & high quality bristles• Plastic-free packaging

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here