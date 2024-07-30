So Eco Back Comb Brush

Introducing the So Eco Back Comb Brush, an eco-friendly styling essential that elevates your hair game! Crafted from 87% Post-Consumer Recycled materials, this brush effortlessly adds volume and texture to your hair, giving your hair a fuller and thicker appearance. Whether you're looking to create dramatic volume or add subtle texture, this brush has got you covered. With its firm bristles, this brush is also ideal for achieving the perfect slick back hairstyle.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Made from 87% Post-Consumer Recycled Materials

• Effortlessly adds volume

• Firm & high quality bristles

• Plastic-free packaging