So Eco Flawless 12 Piece Brush Set

All the brushes you need to truly upgrade your makeup routine whilst keeping eco-friendly. This luxury set of stunning neutral coloured So Eco makeup brushes include all you need to sculpt, sweep, blend, and buff your makeup for flawless results.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!



This set includes:

• Angled Contouring Brush - Blend contour into the cheekbones and jawline to sculpt out the face

• Spoolie - Brush through brows and distribute products evenly

• Flat Shadow Brush - Pack on pigment

• Fluffy Crease Brush - Blend eyeshadow into the crease effortlessly

• Angled Eyeshadow Brush - For blending out shadow further than the crease

• Angled Brush - Ideal for filling in the brows with powder or pomade products

• Powder Brush - Evenly distributing powder

• Concealer Brushes – Precisely blend concealer into the skin and carve out brows

• Tapered Blush Brush - Perfect for the application of blusher

• Foundation Brush - Blend foundation for an seamless finish