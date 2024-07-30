Marketplace.
image 1 of So Eco Flawless 12 Piece Brush Set
image 1 of So Eco Flawless 12 Piece Brush Setimage 2 of So Eco Flawless 12 Piece Brush Setimage 3 of So Eco Flawless 12 Piece Brush Set

So Eco Flawless 12 Piece Brush Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

So Eco Flawless 12 Piece Brush Set
All the brushes you need to truly upgrade your makeup routine whilst keeping eco-friendly. This luxury set of stunning neutral coloured So Eco makeup brushes include all you need to sculpt, sweep, blend, and buff your makeup for flawless results.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!
This set includes:• Angled Contouring Brush - Blend contour into the cheekbones and jawline to sculpt out the face• Spoolie - Brush through brows and distribute products evenly• Flat Shadow Brush - Pack on pigment• Fluffy Crease Brush - Blend eyeshadow into the crease effortlessly• Angled Eyeshadow Brush - For blending out shadow further than the crease• Angled Brush - Ideal for filling in the brows with powder or pomade products• Powder Brush - Evenly distributing powder• Concealer Brushes – Precisely blend concealer into the skin and carve out brows• Tapered Blush Brush - Perfect for the application of blusher• Foundation Brush - Blend foundation for an seamless finish

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here