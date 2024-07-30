So Eco Shower Comb

Introducing the So Eco Shower Comb - your eco-friendly solution for effortless haircare. Crafted from Post-Consumer Recycled materials, this comb is not only kind to the environment but also kind to your hair. Designed for hassle-free detangling and even conditioner distribution, this comb's wide tooth design minimises hair damage and leaves your strands feeling silky smooth. Plus, its smart hooked handle allows for convenient storage right in your shower, ensuring it's always within reach when you need it. So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment! • Made from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled materials • Curved handle design • Suitable for wet or dry hair • Minimises breakage and damage