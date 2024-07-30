Brushworks Shower Pamper Set

Discover the Brushworks Shower Pamper Set - Elevate Your Shower Experience!

Experience the epitome of shower indulgence with the Brushworks Shower Pamper Set. This set includes a range of shower essentials, carefully selected to enhance your shower routine to leave you feeling refreshed, revitalized, and pampered from head to toe. Brushworks Shower Pamper Set features a shower comb, scalp massaging brush, exfoliating gloves, and an ultra-soft microfiber hair towel.

Say goodbye to tangled and damaged hair with our shower comb. Crafted with wide teeth, it effortlessly glides through wet hair, preventing breakage and minimizing damage.

Indulge in a blissful scalp massage with our scalp massaging brush. Equipped with soft silicone bristles, this brush provides gentle stimulation to your scalp, promoting blood circulation and relaxation.

Reveal a radiant, glowing complexion with our exfoliating gloves. These gloves are designed to buff away dull and dry skin, uncovering a healthy and luminous glow.

Complete your shower routine with our ultra-soft microfibre hair towel. This luxurious towel is suitable for all hair types and gently absorbs excess moisture, reducing hair drying time and minimizing frizz.

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Suitable for most hair types

• Ultra-soft

• Super absorbent microfibre

• Gentle on skin