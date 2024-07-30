Brushworks Brown Bobby Pins - 50 Pieces

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

• Section or gather hair • Open and slide pin into gathered or sectioned hair • Secure in place • Repeat for a quick, effective hairstyling

Introducing the Brushworks Brown Bobby Pins - your essential hairstyling companion! This pack of 50 sleek and versatile bobby pins, each measuring 5.5cm in length, is a must-have for all your hair styling needs. Crafted for both functionality and style, these brown bobby pins are the secret to achieving flawless hairstyles. Whether you're crafting an elegant updo, securing a messy bun, or taming flyaways, these pins offer a secure hold and effortless styling. Simply slide them into your hair, and they'll keep your hairstyle in place all day long. Additionally, with the convenience of a resealable pack, you'll always have somewhere to store your bobby pins in!

