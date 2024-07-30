Brushworks Microfibre Wrist Wash Bands (2 Pairs)

Upgrade your skincare routine with this duo pack of Brushworks Microfibre Wrist Wash Bands! Say goodbye to those frustrating moments of excess water running down your arms while washing your face. Crafted from ultra-soft microfibre, these bands are not only incredibly gentle on your skin but also highly absorbent. The perfect solution for an easy and mess free cleanse, so you can enjoy your skincare routine with no stress.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Simply pop the microfibre bands on your wrists as and when you go to wash your face

• After each use, hang up and leave to air dry

• Highly absorbent

• Ultra-soft microfibre material

• Stretchy

• Easy to use