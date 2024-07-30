Marketplace.
Brushworks Reusable Microfibre Cleansing Pads - 7 Pack

Elevate your skincare routine with the Brushworks Reusable Microfibre Cleansing Pads - your ultimate companion for a sustainable and effective skincare routine! Crafted with precision and care, each pad is made from ultra-soft microfibre that feels gentle on your skin. These pads are the perfect alternative to disposable wipes and cotton pads, making them an eco-conscious choice for the conscious consumer. The microfibre material is incredibly effective at removing makeup, dirt, and impurities, ensuring a thorough cleanse. With a pack of seven, the Brushworks Reusable Microfibre Cleansing Pads ensures you have one for every day of the week. This thoughtful design not only simplifies your skincare routine but also means you can enjoy a fresh and eco-conscious cleansing experience every day.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Apply a cleanser or toner of choice onto the pad• Gently swipe the pad over your face in circular motions to remove makeup and cleanse• After each use, wash with soap or cleanser and hang to dry• Machine wash once a week

