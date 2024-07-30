Brushworks Microfibre Hair Towel

Experience the ultimate in hair care with the Brushworks Microfibre Hair Towel. Designed for all hair types, this ultra-absorbent hair towel minimises frizz and damage while accelerating drying time. The convenient button fastener ensures a secure wrap, promoting healthier-looking hair with less hassle. Say goodbye to frizz and hair damage as this innovative towel revolutionises your post-shower routine. Upgrade your hair care game today with the Brushworks Microfibre Hair Towel.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Tilt your head forward and cover your hair with the hair wrap, making sure the large, curved end is at back

• Twist the front of the hair wrap, making sure all your hair remains inside

• Secure the hair wrap in place with the elasticated loop at the front to the button at the back

• Ultra-soft microfibre

• Reduces frizz & damage

• Accelerates drying time

• Promotes healthier hair