Brushworks Classic Claw Clips - 3 Pack

Upgrade your haircare routine and achieve effortlessly chic hairstyling with the Brushworks Classic Claw Clips. A must-have accessory for elegant updo’s, casual half-up styles or for a quick and stylish solution to keep your locks in place. Designed with versatility in mind, these claw clips are suitable for various hair types and textures. Their interlocking teeth provide a firm hold, ensuring your hairstyle stays in place throughout the day. These clips are your go-to styling essential.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to use:• Ensure clean, tangle-free hair• Gather, twist and hold hair in desired style• Open and place clip over gathered hair and release• Adjust clip for comfort• Arrange hair within clip for chosen look

• Strong & comfortable grip

• Gentle on hair

• Easy styling

• Suitable various hair types