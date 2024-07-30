Brushworks Cream Contour and Blush Set

Elevate your makeup routine with the Brushworks Cream Contour and Blush Set, a trio of essential brushes designed to sculpt and define your features effortlessly. This set includes the No. 11 Flat Top Contour Brush, No. 12 Blush Brush, and No. 4 Tapered Buffing Brush, each carefully crafted to cater to your contouring and blush application needs. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, these brushes ensure that your products glide on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on the skin.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. The No. 11 Flat Top Contour Brush has a density level of 8, allowing you to sculpt your face with confidence. The No. 12 Blush Brush, with a density level of 1, offers a luxuriously fluffy feel, making it perfect for applying your favourite blush. The No. 4 Tapered Buffing Brush has a density rating of 10, providing maximum control for blending your contour and blush for a seamless finish. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Use the No. 4 Tapered Buffing Brush to apply your chosen concealer products, then blend into the skin using light buffing motions

• Create a sculpted look with the No. 11 Flat Top Contour Brush, apply contour to the hollows of your cheeks, temples, jawline and nose and lightly blend into the skin

• Use the No. 12 Blush Brush with your chosen blush and apply to the high points of your cheekbones, use soft sweeping motions to create a lifted flush of colour

• Super soft taklon bristles

• 3-piece set

• Blends liquid & cream products

• Seamless finish