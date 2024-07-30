Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brush

Introducing the Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brush – your ticket to flawlessly defined eyes. Crafted with precision in mind, this brush is essential for those who seek perfection in their eyeliner application. Say goodbye to uneven, messy eyeliner and hello to sharp, defined eyes with this expertly designed liner brush. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your eyeliner products glide along your lash line smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on your delicate eye area.

This brush ensures that each stroke is a seamless experience, allowing you to achieve that perfect flick with finesse. Whether you're a makeup enthusiast or a beauty professional, the Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brush is your go-to for achieving the perfect wing. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Dip the brush into the liner of your choice and glide the product along your lash line, starting from the inner corner and working your way out to create a sharp cat eye look

• Super soft taklon bristles

• Ultra precise

• Suitable for gel, powder & liquid products

• Seamless finish