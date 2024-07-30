Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brush
image 1 of Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brushimage 2 of Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brushimage 3 of Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brushimage 4 of Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brushimage 5 of Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brush

Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brush

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£3.99

£3.99/each

Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brush
Introducing the Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brush – your ticket to flawlessly defined eyes. Crafted with precision in mind, this brush is essential for those who seek perfection in their eyeliner application. Say goodbye to uneven, messy eyeliner and hello to sharp, defined eyes with this expertly designed liner brush. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your eyeliner products glide along your lash line smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on your delicate eye area.This brush ensures that each stroke is a seamless experience, allowing you to achieve that perfect flick with finesse. Whether you're a makeup enthusiast or a beauty professional, the Brushworks No. 23 Precise Liner Brush is your go-to for achieving the perfect wing. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Dip the brush into the liner of your choice and glide the product along your lash line, starting from the inner corner and working your way out to create a sharp cat eye look• Super soft taklon bristles• Ultra precise• Suitable for gel, powder & liquid products• Seamless finish

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here