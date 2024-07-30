Brushworks No. 21 Precise Brow Brush

Take your brow game to new heights with the Brushworks No. 21 Precise Brow Brush, the ultimate tool for achieving stunning brows! This brush effortlessly picks up powder, cream and liquid product, allowing you to fill in your brows with unparalleled ease. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your makeup products glide on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on the skin.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. The No. 21 Precise Brow Brush, features a density scale rating of 9. This super-dense brush enables you to fill, shape, and define your brows with accuracy, all while maintaining a natural appearance. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Use the angled brush to fill in sparse areas with short, feathery strokes, following the natural arch of your brows for a polished and defined appearance

• Super soft taklon bristles

• Ultra-precise

• Suitable with powder, cream & liquid products

• Seamless finish