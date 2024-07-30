Brushworks No. 19 Crease Blending Eye Brush

Introducing the Brushworks No. 19 Crease Blending Eye Brush, your secret weapon for achieving seamless eye makeup looks. Crafted with precision in mind, this brush is designed to elevate your eyeshadow game by effortlessly blending and diffusing powder eyeshadows into the crease for a flawless finish. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your eyeshadows glide on smoothly, while being extremely gentle on your delicate eye area.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. With a density scale rating of 5, it strikes the perfect balance between density and fluffiness, allowing you to seamlessly blend out eyeshadows with ease. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Use this brush to blend out your eyeshadow, using gentle sweeping motions through the crease to achieve a seamless look

• Super soft taklon bristles

• Ultra blendable

• Blends powder products

• Seamless finish