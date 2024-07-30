Brushworks No. 17 Carving Brush

Introducing the Brushworks No. 17 Carving Brush – the essential tool to elevate your makeup game and unlock your artistic potential! Crafted with precision and control in mind, this brush empowers you to create mesmerising makeup looks with ease. Designed specifically for eyes, the Brushworks No. 17 Carving Brush is a versatile tool that effortlessly carves out eyeshadow and brows, allowing you to achieve clean lines and definition. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your liquid and cream products glide on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on your delicate eye area.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. Its superior density, rated at 9 on the scale, ensures the brush is incredibly packed, enabling you to apply products with accuracy. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Use with your favourite concealer to carve out your eyeshadow and brows, making sure to use a light hand for a precise and seamless finish

• Super soft taklon bristles

• Ultra-dense

• Suitable for liquid & cream products

• Seamless finish