Brushworks No. 20 Smudge Brush

Elevate your eye makeup game with the Brushworks No. 20 Smudge Brush, your secret weapon for creating flawless eye makeup looks. This brush is a must-have brush to effortlessly blend and smudge powder eyeshadows and liners, allowing you to achieve a stunning, sultry smoky eye with ease. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your powder products glide on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on your delicate eye area.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. With a density scale rating of 9, the No. 20 Smudge Brush is super dense, offering you ultimate control and accuracy in your eyeshadow application. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Using a light hand, use this brush to apply eyeshadow to your lower lash line to add definition, equally use this brush to smudge liner to create a sultry look

• Super soft taklon bristles

• Ultra-dense

• Blends powder products

• Seamless finish