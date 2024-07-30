Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brush
image 1 of Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brushimage 2 of Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brushimage 3 of Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brushimage 4 of Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brushimage 5 of Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brush

Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brush

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£4.99

£4.99/each

Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brush
Elevate your eyeshadow game to new heights with the Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brush. The fluffy, tapered shape makes it a breeze to blend with, allowing you to achieve a seamless finish every time. Whether you're aiming for a sultry, smoky eye or a soft, everyday look, this brush is your go-to companion for achieving perfection. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your eyeshadows glide on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on your delicate eye area.Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. With a density rating of 2 on the scale, this brush stands out as super fluffy, effortlessly able to blend and diffuse your eyeshadow for a professional finish. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Use this brush to blend out your eyeshadow, using gentle sweeping motions to achieve a seamless look• Super soft taklon bristles• Ultra-fluffy• Blends powder products• Seamless finish

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here