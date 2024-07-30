Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brush

Elevate your eyeshadow game to new heights with the Brushworks No. 16 Tapered Blending Eye Brush. The fluffy, tapered shape makes it a breeze to blend with, allowing you to achieve a seamless finish every time. Whether you're aiming for a sultry, smoky eye or a soft, everyday look, this brush is your go-to companion for achieving perfection. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your eyeshadows glide on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on your delicate eye area.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. With a density rating of 2 on the scale, this brush stands out as super fluffy, effortlessly able to blend and diffuse your eyeshadow for a professional finish. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Use this brush to blend out your eyeshadow, using gentle sweeping motions to achieve a seamless look

• Super soft taklon bristles

• Ultra-fluffy

• Blends powder products

• Seamless finish