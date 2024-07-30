Brushworks No. 18 Flat Eye Brush

Introducing the Brushworks No. 18 Flat Eye Brush – your go-to tool for achieving flawless eyeshadow application with ease. Crafted with precision, this brush is specifically designed to pack and distribute both powder and cream eyeshadows effortlessly. Whether you're aiming for a defined cut crease, or a pop of colour, this brush is your go-to companion for achieving perfection. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your eyeshadows glide on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on your delicate eye area.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. With a density rating of 9 on the scale, the Brushworks No. 18 Flat Eye Brush features dense bristles that ensure a seamless application for an effortless eye makeup look. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Press the brush into your chosen eyeshadow to pick up the product, then gently pack all over the lid for a seamless look

• Super soft taklon bristles

• Ultra-dense

• Suitable for powder and cream products

• Seamless finish