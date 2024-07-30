Killer Lips Lip Scrubber

Experience the ultimate in lip care with the Killer Lips Lip Scrubber - your secret to irresistibly soft and smooth lips! Designed with precision and care, this scrubber features ultra-soft silicone bristles that provide a gentle exfoliation, leaving your lips soft and supple. Pair it with your favourite lip scrub for a harmonious exfoliation and hydration duo, allowing your lips to absorb moisture deeply. This scrubber fits comfortably on your finger and is easy to clean, ensuring long-lasting performance. Whether you're at home or on the go, the compact design makes it your perfect lip care companion. Elevate your lip care routine and reveal a perfectly pampered pout!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to use:

• Clean your lips of any product, and dampen the scrubber with warm water.

• Spread lip scrub evenly and gently massage lips in circles with the scrubber.

• Wash off scrub with warm water and then apply lip balm.

• Rinse the scrubber after use and use 2-3 times weekly.

• Ultra-soft silicone bristles

• Easy to use

• Gently exfoliates

• Travel friendly