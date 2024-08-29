Brushworks Large Cloud Scrunchies - Pink & White (2 pack)

Keep your hair healthy and in the best condition with Brushworks Pink and White Large Cloud Scrunchies. The satin material reduces friction and tension, protecting hair from breakage and enhancing hair health. The padded core of the scrunchie helps distribute the pressure on your hair more evenly, reducing the risk of hair breakage and discomfort associated with tight hair ties. These ultra-soft, lightweight scrunchies have an elasticated stretch to comfortably secure your hair in place.

This pack contains 2 pink and white hair scrunchies.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Comfortable & secure

• No pulling or snagging

• Satin material

• Soft padding for a comfortable wear