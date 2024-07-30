So Eco Smoothing Curl Comb

Elevate your curl game with the So Eco Smoothing Curl Comb, a revolutionary comb that helps you achieve flawless, long-lasting curls! Crafted from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled materials, this comb embodies eco-consciousness without compromising on performance. Its unique design features strategically placed extra teeth, ensuring a gentle and snag-free glide through your curls. Say goodbye to tugging and frizz, and hello to beautifully defined curls that retain their natural bounce. The perfect way to brush out your curls whilst keeping your style safe from instant self-sabotage!

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

• Run the comb gently through hair, allowing to separate curls. Perfect for use after curling, removing a heatless curler or creating a bouncy blow dry

• Made from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled materials

• Lightweight & travel friendly

• Unique design

• Smooths and separates curled hair