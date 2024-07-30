Brushworks No. 9 Angled Flat Top Foundation Buffing Brush

Elevate your daily makeup routine with the Brushworks No. 9 Angled Flat Top Foundation Buffing Brush. Designed to effortlessly blend cream and liquid products, this brush transforms your foundation application, ensuring a flawless finish. The angled design of the brush is a game-changer, effortlessly blending foundation into the contours of your face for a seamless result. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your foundation glides on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on the skin.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. With a density scale rating of 4, this brush strikes the perfect balance between being densely packed for effective product pickup, and fluffiness for a soft and natural finish. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Apply a small amount of foundation onto the brush or the back of your hand, then use the brush to apply the product onto your face

• Using circular buffing motions, blend the foundation into your skin and make sure to blend down your neck for a seamless, flawless finish

• Super soft taklon bristles

• Ultra blendable

• Blends liquid & cream products

• Seamless finish