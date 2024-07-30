Brushworks Reusable Silicone Nipple Covers Shade 1.0 - Vanilla

Feel confident in any outfit with the Brushworks Silicone Nipple Cover in Shade 1.0 – Vanilla. An inclusive range to cover most skin types. Designed to create a smooth and discreet look under the tightest of clothing, our covers are reusable, waterproof and easy to apply. Tapered thickness for ultimate discretion and comfort - 3mm in the middle to 1mm thickness on the outside.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:Simply apply the covers as and when you need.• Reusable & waterproof• Protecting• Discreet• Comfortable