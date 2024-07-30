Marketplace.
Brushworks Body Tape Shade 5.0 - Cocoa

Brushworks Body Tape Shade 5.0 - Cocoa
Instantly lift and provide support with the Brushworks Body Tape Shade 5.0 - Cocoa! An inclusive range to cover most skin tones. Developed with a stretchy ultra-soft breathable material, making it so comfortable you’ll forget the tape is even there. A long-lasting adhesive providing maximum hold, designed to stretch and shape to your body.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Cut a strip from the 5-metre roll and peel the adhesive• Apply on breasts to lift and adapt to any top you may be wearingWe recommend doing a 24-hour patch test before using and removing if any irritation occurs.• Breathable• Stretchy• Comfortable• Long lasting

