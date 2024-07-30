Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Neon Nail Files - 3 Pack
image 1 of Brushworks Neon Nail Files - 3 Packimage 2 of Brushworks Neon Nail Files - 3 Packimage 3 of Brushworks Neon Nail Files - 3 Packimage 4 of Brushworks Neon Nail Files - 3 Packimage 5 of Brushworks Neon Nail Files - 3 Pack

Brushworks Neon Nail Files - 3 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£3.99

£3.99/each

Brushworks Neon Nail Files - 3 Pack
File your nails to perfection with the Brushworks Neon Nail Files! These dual-sided nail files make it easy to achieve smooth and clean salon finish nails at home or on the go. Designed with a cushioned foam core for comfort these nail files are ideal for both natural and false nails.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Salon-worthy results• Dual sided• Durable• Easy to use

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here