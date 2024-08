Brushworks Neon Nail Files - 3 Pack

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

File your nails to perfection with the Brushworks Neon Nail Files! These dual-sided nail files make it easy to achieve smooth and clean salon finish nails at home or on the go. Designed with a cushioned foam core for comfort these nail files are ideal for both natural and false nails.

File your nails to perfection with the Brushworks Neon Nail Files! These dual-sided nail files make it easy to achieve smooth and clean salon finish nails at home or on the go. Designed with a cushioned foam core for comfort these nail files are ideal for both natural and false nails. PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly. • Salon-worthy results • Dual sided • Durable • Easy to use

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.