Brushworks Beauty Wash Bag Set - 3 Pack

Brushworks Beauty Wash Bag Set - 3 Pack
Brushworks Beauty Wash Bag Set are the perfect tools for protecting remover, cleansing, and exfoliating pads and makeup cloths during a wash or dry. The three wash bags provide a practical and environmentally conscious approach to your skincare regimen. The wash bags are designed to keep your pads and cloths organised and effortlessly clean, whilst being lightweight and travel friendly.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Place used pads inside bag• Secure and close• Machine wash at up to 40°C• Hang to air dry• Reusable & durable• Machine washable• Lightweight & portable• Convenient sizes

