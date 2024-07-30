Eye Candy Lash Adhesive Pen - Black

Keep your lashes in place all day with this long lasting, quick drying black lash adhesive in a pen. The pen allows application to be as close to the lash line as possible. The ultimate on-the-go glue!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Shake well before use

• Apply 2-3 coats evenly to the lash line

• Wait 20-30 seconds for the glue to go tacky

• Apply lashes

• Mess free application

• Quick drying

• Latex free & waterproof

• Lightweight & travel friendly