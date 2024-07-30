Brushworks Ceramic Thermal Rollers Variety Pack

Introducing the Brushworks Ceramic Thermal Rollers Variety Pack – your key to salon-worthy curls and enhanced volume right in the comfort of your own home. Elevate your everyday look with these lightweight velcro rollers, designed with an advanced ceramic core that ensures even heat distribution. This innovative feature not only keeps the rollers hotter for an extended period but also allows them to set your curls as they gradually cool, resulting in maximum volume and bounce. The soft nylon velcro ensures they stay in place, yet their gentle design ensures a snag-free experience, leaving your hair looking smooth without any worry of damage. This variety pack includes 9 high-quality rollers, featuring 3 different sizes - small, medium, and large. The combination of sizes allows you to add body and dimension to your hair, giving you a super-volumised and professional look. Say hello to big, luscious volume and enjoy the perfect bouncy blow-dry look! PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly. How to Use: • Achieve optimal results by blow-drying hair first or styling with a curler, alternatively warm the rollers up with a blast of heat using a hair dryer • Divide hair into even sections, use smaller sections for maximum volume • While the hair is warm, take a section of hair and place the roller at the end, roll towards the scalp making sure to roll the hair tight around the roller • Use the large rollers for the front sections, making sure to roll away from your face, this will create volume at the root • Secure the rollers in place and give a final blast of heat using a hair dryer • Allow rollers to set for at least 20-30 minutes, the longer you leave them in, the more volume and bounce you will have • Once cool, carefully unwind each roller • Style your hair as desired and apply hairspray for extra hold! • Advanced ceramic core • Delivers long lasting volume • Creates bouncy curls & waves • Gentle on hair