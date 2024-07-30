Brushworks No. 25 Brightening Concealer Brush

Introducing the Brushworks No. 25 Brightening Concealer Brush – the secret to achieving flawless under-eye coverage and a brightened finish. This small, angled concealer brush is designed to elevate your makeup routine by delicately applying and blending liquid and cream concealer, ensuring a flawless and brightened finish every time. Let this brush transform your under-eye area into a radiant masterpiece. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, this brush ensures that your concealer products glide on smoothly and evenly, while being extremely gentle on the skin.

Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. With a density scale rating of 5, it strikes the ideal balance, offering just the right amount of fluffiness without compromising on control. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:• Apply your concealer under the eyes, and anywhere you want to brighten and conceal• Blend out concealer using light tapping motions, making sure to work the product into the skin for a brightened, airbrushed finish

• Super soft taklon bristles• Ultra-blendable• Blends liquid & cream products• Seamless finish