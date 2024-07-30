Aristocrat Eyebrow Razors

Introducing Aristocrat Eyebrow Razors, the essential grooming tool designed for the modern man who values precision and style in every detail. Provides pain-free hair removal, with sharp stainless-steel blades, keepings your eyebrows and beard tidy. Multifunctional, to be used to remove any unwanted stray hairs along the beard and neckline, or to freshen up your eyebrows. Embrace the confidence that comes with perfectly groomed eyebrows and facial hair. PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:• Thoroughly cleanse your skin and pat dry• Angle the razor at a 45-degree angle against skin and use short motions to remove stray hair and dead skin cells• Once you have achieved your desired hair removal, apply moisturiser to hydrate your skin• Use how often as necessary • Removes fine hair• Exfoliates• Sharpens beard• Easy to use