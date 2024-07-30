Marketplace.
Eve Aqua smart outdoor watering system

£129.95

£129.95/each

Eve Aqua smart outdoor watering system
With the Eve Aqua smart water controller, activate your irrigation system via your iPhone, Siri, or the onboard button. You can also set up schedules quickly and easily, and let Eve Aqua take care of watering your garden and patio plants – completely automatically without requiring an internet connection, a bridge, or a gateway.
Auto shut off to save waterWeatherproof & UV resistantJoins your Thread network automatically

