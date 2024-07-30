Eve Energy smart plug (Matter version)

Switch your lights and appliances on and off using your voice or an app, and control them from afar. Eve Energy features future-proof technology with Matter, cutting-edge Thread networking, and no tracking whatsoever – for a universal and rock-solid smart home that honours your privacy. Equipped with Matter technology and TÜV-certified build quality, Eve Energy offers outstanding ease of use and advanced security. Let your entire family control your home, no matter if they use an iPhone, Android device or call upon Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. Eve Energy is quick & easy to set up in just a few steps using the app or voice assistant of your favorite platform. The only other thing you need is a matching home hub of the platform(s) of your choice.