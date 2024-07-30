HOMCOM Air Fryer 1700W 6.5L with Digital Display Timer

The healthier way to cook. Bring this HOMCOM large air fryer amongst your kitchen appliance set up, allowing you to cook pretty much anything you want in a variety of ways. LED screen for easy control, comes with 8 cooking programmes - temperature adjustable between 80-200 °C - you can cook a whole variety of food, from meats, to fish, vegetables and desserts. The 6.5L basket holds a lot, meaning you can use this air fryer oven for the whole family.