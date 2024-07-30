HOMCOM Teens Adult Kick Scooter Foldable Adjust For Age 14+ Black

Cut down time spent getting around town with this white and black kick scooter from HOMCOM. Using aluminium to ensure a frame which is just as durable and reliable as it is lightweight, the scooter is made with a wealth of impressive features for the ultimate ride: a three-level adjustable handlebar, a wide foot board, comfortable grip handles with a back brake – giving you two ways to stop whilst whizzing along. Safe as it is fun, two slip-resistant tyres pair with the shock mitigation system for a smooth and comfortable journey every time. A quick-fold design which allows it to be picked up and carried around easily. For children aged 14 years and above.