Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Kick Scooter Folding Adjustable Adult Teens For 14+ White

HOMCOM Kick Scooter Folding Adjustable Adult Teens For 14+ White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£56.99

£56.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Kick Scooter Folding Adjustable Adult Teens For 14+ White
Ride around with this kick scooter from HOMCOM. The kick scooter adult frame is sturdy yet lightweight. It is crafted into an innovative folding design, allowing the commuter scooters to be opened and closed quickly. Adjustable from 90cm to 105cm, the 2 wheel scooter's handlebar is able to comfortably suit a wealth of heights. It is finished with a rear-wheel fender braking system, ensuring not only is this scooter safe to ride on, but it is also both safe and fun.
Extends from 90 to 105cm.Innovative design, folds quickly and seamlesslyLightweight yet sturdy and robust
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here