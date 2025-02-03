HOMCOM Kick Scooter Folding Adjustable Adult Teens For 14+ White

Ride around with this kick scooter from HOMCOM. The kick scooter adult frame is sturdy yet lightweight. It is crafted into an innovative folding design, allowing the commuter scooters to be opened and closed quickly. Adjustable from 90cm to 105cm, the 2 wheel scooter's handlebar is able to comfortably suit a wealth of heights. It is finished with a rear-wheel fender braking system, ensuring not only is this scooter safe to ride on, but it is also both safe and fun.

Extends from 90 to 105cm. Innovative design, folds quickly and seamlessly Lightweight yet sturdy and robust

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD